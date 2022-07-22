TikTok Mashup Country Star is Coming to Cheyenne For August Show

At this point, there are several artists that have earned popularity by getting their music discovered through the social medium, TikTok. But now one of the fastest rising stars in both the Country and Pop music realm has not only made a name for himself, but he's also playing a show in Cheyenne next month as part of his newly announced tour.

If you're familiar with TikTok, then you may know who this is by now, but Cooper Alan is the man that is making his rise to stardom by way of making some incredible mashups of both country and pop hits that you will recognize immediately.

If you think that's impressive from this artist out of North Carolina, check out his entire TikTok page with several more like it. But if you happen to be familiar with Cooper Alan already, then it might not be a surprise that he received a pretty awesome phone call from the manager of another well known North Carolina talent:

Luke Combs' management team called him up to let him know that Cooper was doing his own headlining tour and one of those dates that you may have noticed is in August when he will be in Cheyenne. According to Copper Alan's artist website, he'll be performing at the Outlaw Saloon on the night of Friday, August 12th.

In case you're wondering if he does anything other than just mashups, he most certainly does:

That's just a taste of what you might hear when Cooper Alan comes to Cheyenne on August 12th at the Outlaw Saloon. For ticket information, click the link provided here!

In the meantime, enjoy Cooper Alan in a mashup battle:

