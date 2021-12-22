Faith Hill Gets to Slap Tim McGraw on ‘1883,’ and He Says It Felt Genuine

Country stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill star in the new Yellowstone prequel, 1883 — the real-life husband and wife's first joint acting project. In a December cover story for People, McGraw admits of his wife, "It's been incredible to do scenes together and to watch her work."

That likely doesn't include the time she slapped him.

McGraw dishes to People that there is a scene in which Hill — as character Margaret Dutton — has to slap her husband, James Dutton (McGraw). Perhaps it's just good acting, but he jokes it felt a little too real.

"I was expecting a finger slap, but it was a paw to the jaw. There was 25 years of pent-up aggression going on," McGraw says with a laugh. "When you see it on screen, you realize it was a genuine hit."

The couple has taken extra care to keep their 25-year marriage from influencing the relationship of their characters — James and Margaret Dutton are the great-grandparents of Yellowstone's John Dutton (Kevin Costner). In order for them to fully be the Duttons on screen, McGraw and Hill have opted not to work together off set.

"We have made it a point not to work on our scenes together until we're on set," Hill dishes. "It's important that we react to one another naturally as characters, not as husband and wife."

Without a rehearsal, maybe McGraw really didn't see that slap coming!

The project has been a welcomed opportunity for the empty nesters. "I've never had so much fun in my life," McGraw says, with Hill adding, "I don't want to stop."

McGraw and Hill share three daughters together, Gracie, 24, Maggie, 23, and Audrey, 20.

