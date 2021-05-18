Today Show Tells Tourists to Visit Us This Summer

We're not surprised, but really?

Summer is right around the corner! It technically doesn't start until June, but Memorial Day weekend serves and the unofficial-official kickoff, just like Labor Day weekend is the "end" of summer. With that being said, people will be on the move. Summer is always a great time to vacation with relatively nice weather anywhere you go and the kids are out of school.

Then again, maybe you don't want to travel with anyone else. A recent survey found that 68 percent of people want to take a solo road trip this year. The people they most want to get away from are those they spent the pandemic with. Can you blame them? After being cooked up under one roof with the same faces for so long, I'm thinking of disappearing by myself for a little bit too. This doesn't mean that I don't love my lockdown team.

Where do you want to go this summer, with or without your family?

The Today Show recently put out their list of the Best Vacation Spots to Visit in 2021. Their data came from both US News and World Report. They say that national parks and the great outdoors will see plenty of action this year. So, of course, we made the list.

This was their list for the US...

1. Grand Canyon National Park

2. Yosemite National Park

3. Yellowstone National Park

4. Maui, Hawaii

5. Glacier National Park

There are a lot of national park listed here and it's a no-brainer to visit Yellowstone. And while it's not our favorite thing to have a crowd of tourons infiltrate our state, we do love sharing our blessing with others. We just want people to be respectful while they're here.

If you're interested, their list of best weekend getaways included...

1. New York City

2. Charleston, South Carolina

3. Chicago

4. San Diego

5. Miami

Where do you want to go this summer?