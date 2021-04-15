Marvel actor Tom Hiddleston has revealed that he knew about Loki’s death in Avengers: Infinity War since before Thor: Ragnarok, a whole year before the scene was filmed. While promoting his upcoming Disney+ series Loki, Hiddleston told Empire that the shocking twist was planned long before Infinity War went into production.

“It was the very first scene the Russos, Joe and Anthony, had [come up with],” explained Hiddleston. “They told me about it in person when I went in to meet [Marvel Studios president] Kevin [Feige] and he was walking me through the loose sketch of the story for Thor: Ragnarok.” Time-wise, this was in May of 2016.

“So I knew, before I started Ragnarok, the endgame... no pun intended,” he chuckled. He then went on to share his experience filming Loki's death scene. “Then it came time, three days in 2017 in the spring – I went out to Atlanta, and there was such a generous atmosphere from people on set. Some I’d known since the early days.”

Hiddleston continued to talk about Josh Brolin, the actor who brought the character of Thanos to life. Despite the fact that Brolin’s Thanos murders Loki on screen, Hiddleston said he “could not have been sweeter” about the whole choking-him-to-death thing. Now of course, we know that Loki’s Infinity War death was not permanent. The events of Avengers: Endgame resurrected the raven-haired god of mischief, and soon we’ll see him take center stage in his own show.

Loki arrives on Disney+ on June 11, 2021.

