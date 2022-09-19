TOMORROW: Have Some Chocolate, Chats, & Chai

If you are a practitioner, teacher, facilitator - whatever you call yourself, join the Healing Arts community and share your offerings, services, and information with the Laramie Community. And maybe even collaborate with some other providers!

The Event

Day : Tuesday, September 20

: Tuesday, September 20 Time : 5:30 p.m, to 7:30 p.m.

: 5:30 p.m, to 7:30 p.m. Venue : 100 S 2nd Laramie (The Collective: Center for The Healing Arts)

: 100 S 2nd Laramie (The Collective: Center for The Healing Arts) Cost: FREE

The event aims to provide the opportunity for you to share, collaborate and explore all possibilities within the community. But most of all, to support one another and share everyone's gifts.

Please bring your appetite for chocolate and chai (tea), questions for providers, and suggestions for what other modalities you wish to see.

If you wish, bring cards and contact information to share.

If you have any questions, please email Sarah@TheCollectiveLaramie.com.

About The Collective

Recently opened in August, The Collective is located in the heart of downtown Laramie and is a place for the local community to support one another. This is the dream of several practitioners, who collaborated to create a center for the healing arts. This space encourages individuals to come together to experience healing in a variety of ways, with different modalities. The Collective also doubles as a community event space. The welcoming and beautiful venue downtown offers multiple ways to fill your energetic cup, through healing work and creating a beautiful backdrop when connecting with your community.