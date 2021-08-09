Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is here with yet another reminder to stay away from wildlife.

A Twitter video posted by CPW's Northeast Region shows a bull moose charging at an individual in Clear Creek County. The individual came across the animal while hiking towards a lake and got too close for comfort, causing it to charge.

Thankfully, the individual was able to hide behind a tree and escape the attack. Now, CPW is using the incident as an example of how not to handle a moose encounter.

"When we have people that come into this type of situation, we recommend that folks back away slowly and continually monitor the animal's behavior," said a wildlife officer in a video posted by CPW.

Bull moose stand about six feet tall and can weigh up to 1,200 pounds. According to the agency, moose are some of the most dangerous animals in Colorado — and their attacks are increasing.

"Moose have expanded beyond the remote areas where they were originally introduced. Recently, moose have even ventured into Colorado's Front Range suburbs as they continue to seek out new territory and habitat," said Elissa Slezak, a District Wildlife Manager for CPW. "While this creates exciting opportunities to view these fascinating animals, dangerous conflicts between moose and people have become increasingly common in recent years."

To avoid conflicts with the animals, Slezak recommends practicing the following tips:

Maintain a safe distance from moose and never approach them.

Keep an eye out for changes in a moose's behavior. The animal will pin its ears back, raise its hackles, and lick its snout if it feels threatened.

Keeps dogs away from moose, as they see them as wolves — their primary predators.

When a moose begins to act aggressively, back away and take cover.

Moose are also more aggressive during their rut, which begins in mid-September. If you do want to see a moose, invest in some binoculars so you can observe them from far away.