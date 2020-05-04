Country music is the music of real life, and its fans keep the music close to them at all times -- especially the big occasions. There's no bigger moment in a person's life than the day they exchange vows, and country music is rich with love songs filled with pledges of undying love and devotion, perfect for couples on that most special of days.

Get out your hankies as we travel down that musical, rose-strewn path with some of the most romantic matrimonial tunes ever recorded in our list of the Top 10 Country Wedding Songs: