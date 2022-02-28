The Lincoln in Cheyenne Books Another Big Artist for a June Show

The Lincoln in downtown Cheyenne is continuing their hot streak of artists in 2022. Early in February, they had Josh Turner play. War, Billy Bob Thornton & the Boxmasters, and Bone Thugs 'N' Harmony have all been announced to play the venue this year. And now, a legendary musician in the country genre is going to be playing a show there mid-June.

Tracy Byrd is going to be playing at The Lincoln on Thursday, June 16th. The singer-songwriter played a show in Denver just this past Friday night (February 25th) at the Grizzly Rose, but if you weren't able to make the trip down south for that show, Byrd is coming to Wyoming's capital city this time for a performance.

Byrd broke on the scene after signing with MCA Records back in 1992. His first #1 single on the Country Music Charts came the next year with, 'Holdin' Heaven'. In 1995, Byrd's single, 'The Keeper of the Stars' won Song of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards.

After leaving MCA Records, Byrd signed with RCA Records in 1999. He released the album 'It's About Time' which featured the single, 'Put Your Hand in Mine'. Then in 2001, he released the album 'Ten Rounds'. It was on that album, that he would snag another #1 single with 'Ten Rounds with Jose Cuervo'.

Throughout his career, Byrd has released 10 studio albums with several charting hit songs. His fans rave about his shows each and every time out and Cheyenne's getting one in the heart of downtown at The Lincoln on June 16th. Tickets are not on sale as of yet. But when they are available, for tickets, you can go through Songkick to purchase them.

READ MORE: 13 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Acts Have Played Cheyenne Frontier Days

Who Has Played The Most Cheyenne Frontier Days Concerts?