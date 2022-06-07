You Can Win Tickets to Tracy Byrd at the Lincoln Theatre!

Country music legend Tracy Byrd is coming to the Lincoln Theatre! Byrd's career skyrocketed with his 1993 hit "Holdin' Heaven." Byrd's career continued to grow with over thirty hit singles, eleven Top Ten hits, multiple gold and platinum albums, and an Academy of Country Music award for the 1995 Song of the Year.

If you're a fan of "Watermelon Crawl" and "Ten Rounds with Jose Cuervo," we have good news for you. Next week, Tracy Byrd will be performing in Cheyenne, WY, and YOU can win two tickets to see him with a friend. Here's how:

Event Details

Tracy Byrd and Southern Fryed perform on June 16 at Cheyenne's Lincoln Theatre. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Tracy Byrd Concert: Rules and How to Enter

Download the Y95 Country app - there's a quick link to it below. It's free and your gateway to entering the Tracy Byrd contest. Plus, you'll get the latest local news, excellent music, and access to more contests in the future. Listen in at Y95 Country from June 8 through June 14. You'll get four chances to hear the daily codeword, starting at 8:20. If you miss it, don't worry, you can catch it again at 10:20 p.m., 1:20 p.m., and 4:20 p.m. Remember that codeword, you'll need it for the next step! Drop your codeword into the Y95 App. Celebrate; you've been entered! Now rinse and repeat until the contest ends on June 14 after the last codeword airs. Winners will be announced following June 15 and contacted with information regarding their tickets.

