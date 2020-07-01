Keith Whitley crammed a lot into his short life. In the less than four years between the release of his freshman record, L.A. to Miami, and his untimely death in 1989 from alcohol poisoning, Whitley managed to release two albums, an EP and 12 singles. Two more studio albums and several additional singles followed after he passed away.

Whitley's rich musical legacy makes us wonder what kind of impact he would have made on country music had he lived longer; still, what he did create during his abbreviated time in the genre is extraordinary.

Below, The Boot counts down our picks for 10 of Whitley's most memorable hits: