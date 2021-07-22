Tractor Driving Competition for Albany County Fair

The Albany County Fair is right around the corner, and with this comes the Tractor Driving Competition.

Those of any age are encouraged to participate in the competition, and you can apply here.

The entry fees are $25 for adults, $15 for those 11-15 years old, and free for those 10 years old and younger.

The awards for this competition are 30% of the pot and a trophy for adults, 20% of the pot for those 11-15 years old, and Albany County Fair swag for those who are 10 years old and younger.

The fun will also include farm animal bowling, ring toss, tin can shoot, horseshoes, a photo booth, and much more!

The entry fee to the fair is $5, and those who are 10 years old and younger get in free.