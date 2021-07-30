What To Do In Laramie This Weekend
With another week done, there are several opportunities to unwind this weekend in and around Laramie!
- The Albany County Fair, which kicked off on July 28, will be continuing this weekend! There will be several shooting competitions going on this Saturday, as well as the 4-H Dog Show. You can see the full list of events here.
- The Farmers Market will be taking place today, July 30, from 3-7 pm. Find some delicious food and support your local businesses!
- Speaking of local businesses, Crazy Days will be continuing on July 31 from 10 am-6 pm. There are several businesses throughout town which will be having sales going. You can find more information here.
- The University of Wyoming Planetarium will be presenting a show, Two Small Pieces of Glass, about Galileo and how his modifications to a child's spy scope lead to the massive telescopes which we have today. More information can be found here.
- Bond's Brewing will be hosting the Burnouts & Brews Car Show on Saturday, July 31, beginning at 3 pm. Come out to see an array of cars and enjoy some of Laramie's fines beers. More information can be found here.
LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born?
Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.