Trisha Yearwood Reveals Upcoming ‘Every Girl’ Deluxe Album

Trisha Yearwood has announced the upcoming release of her Every Girl Deluxe album on Aug. 13. The new collection includes three previously unreleased tracks.

The country superstar has included an acoustic version of her chart-topping debut single, “She’s in Love With the Boy,” to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the iconic tune. The song about young love has stood the test of time and is delivered with the Grammy winner's identifiable range and authenticity.

Yearwood made history when the song hit No. 1 in 1991, making her the first female country artist to have a debut single land at the top of country charts. The album also made her the first female country artist ever to sell a million copies of her debut album.

The deluxe project also includes “I Dare You to Love,” and a duet with Yearwood's husband, Garth Brooks. The pair deliver a stunning cover of “Shallow” from A Star is Born.

Originally released in 2019, Every Girl debuted at No. 7 on Billboard's Top Albums Chart and No. 5 on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart.

Digital Journal called Every Girl “one of the most compelling albums of her career,” while CMT wrote, “Trisha Yearwood stands as one of country music’s finest vocalists.”

Rolling Stone compared her to her legendary husband, writing, “Yearwood’s newest album — Every Girl— proves she’s every bit her husband’s equal with a voice that’s as large as the stadiums he routinely sells out.”

Every Girl Deluxe is currently available for pre-order and pre-save.

Russ Harrington

Trisha Yearwood, Every Girl Deluxe Tracklist:

1. "Every Girl in This Town"

2. "I Dare You to Love"*

3. "Workin' on Whiskey"

4. "Find a Way"

5. "Home"

6. "Shallow" (Duet with Garth Brooks)*

7. "The Matador"

8. "Can’t Take Back Goodbye"

9. "Tell Me Something I Don’t Know"

10. "What Gave Me Away"

11. "Something Kinda Like It"

12. "When Lonely Calls"

13. "She’s in Love With the Boy" (Acoustic) [30th Anniversary]*

14. "Bible and a .44"

15. "I’ll Carry You Home"

16. "Drink Up"

17. "Love You Anyway"