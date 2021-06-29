Wade Pollock of Burns Signs with Nebraska-Kearney for Track

Wade Pollock of Burns had a solid season in the throwing events in track & field this past season as he placed in the shot and the discus at the 3A State Meet in Casper back in May.

In the shot-put, Pollock took 2nd with a toss of 54 feet 2 inches and took 4th in the discus going 145 feet even. The State Track Meet was canceled due to the pandemic in his junior year but in 2019, Pollock was 3rd at state in the shot at 46-2 and 9th in the discus at 122-9.

He also competed on the indoor track circuit for Cheyenne East and as a senior, he was 5th in the shot-put at the indoor finals with a throw of 49-5.25. He threw 48-7.5 at the 2020 indoor finals to place 9th.

His accomplishments are amazing considering that he has endured ACL injuries and surgeries to both of his knees.

Nebraska-Kearney is a Division II school that competes in the Mid-American Athletic Conference.

Get our free mobile app

Wild West Photos Brought to Life with Artificial Intelligence