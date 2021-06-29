Laramie Brewfest To Host Nearly 40 Breweries
We've all been waiting a year for the return of Laramie Brewfest, giving us an opportunity to help out Laramie Main Street and enjoy tons of different craft beers from across the country. One of my favorite things to do when a craft beer festival is on the horizon is to check out the breweries that are going to attend. I love trying different beers, so that's something I judge the festival by, well before the festival happens.
This year, the organizers have absolutely killed it on the breweries that they have shown up. The total this year is 39. I counted it twice, so that should be accurate. The assortment of breweries and the different regions they come from, actually, kind of put them miles ahead of a lot of craft beer festivals in the region.
Let's take a look at the list that they have updated on Laramie Brewfest's official page.
Oskar Blues Brewery
Upslope Brewing Company
Roadhouse Brewing Company
Laramie Brew Club
Altitude Chophouse & Brewery
Snake River Brewing
Coal Creek Tap
Laguanitas Brewing Company
Roosters Brewing Company And Restaurant
Grand Teton Brewing
Seirra Nevada
Stone Brewing
Avery Brewing
Left Hand Brewing Company
New Belgium Brewing
Melvin Brewing
Black Tooth Brewing
Odell Brewing Company
Prost Brewing
Alaskan Brewing Company
Snowy Mountain Brewery
Accomplice Beer Company
The Library Sports Grille & Brewery
WYOld West Brewing Company
Bond's Brewing Company
Golden Road Brewing
10 Barrel Brewing Company
Kona Brewing Company
Mountain Hops Brewhouse & Taproom
Denver Beer Co.
Great Divide Brewing Company
Gruner Brothers Brewing
Wind River Brewing Company
Cigar City Brewing
Boot Strap Brewing
Bell's Brewing
Rogue
Boulevard Brewing Company
Dogfish Head
Whew! That's a ton of breweries! Laramie is going to do it right, and you still have time to get tickets in advance! You can get there here.
