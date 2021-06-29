Laramie Brewfest To Host Nearly 40 Breweries

We've all been waiting a year for the return of Laramie Brewfest, giving us an opportunity to help out Laramie Main Street and enjoy tons of different craft beers from across the country. One of my favorite things to do when a craft beer festival is on the horizon is to check out the breweries that are going to attend. I love trying different beers, so that's something I judge the festival by, well before the festival happens.

This year, the organizers have absolutely killed it on the breweries that they have shown up. The total this year is 39. I counted it twice, so that should be accurate. The assortment of breweries and the different regions they come from, actually, kind of put them miles ahead of a lot of craft beer festivals in the region.

Let's take a look at the list that they have updated on Laramie Brewfest's official page.

Oskar Blues Brewery

Upslope Brewing Company

Roadhouse Brewing Company

Laramie Brew Club

Altitude Chophouse & Brewery

Snake River Brewing

Coal Creek Tap

Laguanitas Brewing Company

Roosters Brewing Company And Restaurant

Grand Teton Brewing

Seirra Nevada

Stone Brewing

Avery Brewing

Left Hand Brewing Company

New Belgium Brewing

Melvin Brewing

Black Tooth Brewing

Odell Brewing Company

Prost Brewing

Alaskan Brewing Company

Snowy Mountain Brewery

Accomplice Beer Company

The Library Sports Grille & Brewery

WYOld West Brewing Company

Bond's Brewing Company

Golden Road Brewing

10 Barrel Brewing Company

Kona Brewing Company

Mountain Hops Brewhouse & Taproom

Denver Beer Co.

Great Divide Brewing Company

Gruner Brothers Brewing

Wind River Brewing Company

Cigar City Brewing

Boot Strap Brewing

Bell's Brewing

Rogue

Boulevard Brewing Company

Dogfish Head

Whew! That's a ton of breweries! Laramie is going to do it right, and you still have time to get tickets in advance! You can get there here.