Turnpike Troubadours Stay Together, Cover Dawes’ ‘All Your Favorite Bands’ at Red Rocks [WATCH]

It's been an emotional few months for for Turnpike Troubadours fans. After a nearly three year long hiatus, the beloved Oklahoma band announced that they had reunited and were ready to hit the road again for a string of tour dates that included two nights at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheater.

One of many memorable moments during their May 15 performance at the iconic Colorado venue came towards the end of their set, when bassist RC Edwards took the lead microphone from frontman Evan Felker. With RC at the helm, the group rolled into a moving cover of Dawes' "All Your Favorite Bands," the title track from the folk-rock band's acclaimed 2015 record.

The anthemic tune likely summoned more than a few teary eyes of concertgoers amongst the sold out crowd. Watching the Troubadours' enjoy a new chapter of success following their reunion, largely driven by Felker's newfound sobriety, has been an emotional journey for many longtime fans who were unsure if they'd ever see the band take the stage together again.

"I hope the world sees the same person that you've always been to me / And may all your favorite bands stay together."

Watch the performance below:

Turnpike Troubadours are taking a short break from the road and will enjoy a couple week off before they hit the stage at Westfair Amphitheater in Council Bluffs, Iowa on June 10. They'll stop at multiple music festivals this summer, including Bonnaroo, the inaugural Palomino Festival and Under the Big Sky Fest before headlining two sold out nights at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium in July.

You can find a full list of Turnpike Troubadours' upcoming tour dates at the band's official website.