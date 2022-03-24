Turnpike Troubadours’ Evan Felker and Wife Staci Expecting Second Child

The Turnpike Troubadours family is about to get a little bigger. Frontman Evan Felker and his wife, Staci, are expecting their second child together.

The news was shared by Staci through a post on her Instagram account today (March 24), which also marks Felker's 38th birthday.

The Felkers are all smiles in the photo, which publicly revealed Staci's baby bump for the first time. "Happy 38th Birthday to the poet and Daddy to my babies!" the post reads, along with the captions "#2under2" and "#FelkerFamilyof4."

The couple first tied the knot in November 2016 but divorced in 2018, during the same period that Evan Felker was publicly struggling with addiction. Turnpike Troubadours went on indefinite hiatus in 2019 after a string of canceled shows, leaving fans unsure of the band's future.

In November 2021, Turnpike Troubadours announced that the band had reunited and that Felker found sobriety. During that time, he and Staci reconciled their relationship and remarried in 2020. The pair welcomed their first child, a daughter named Evangelina, in January 2021.

It's been a landmark year for Turnpike Troubadours, who have a lengthy tour schedule planned for the remainder of the year. The trek will kick off on April 8 with two consecutive nights at Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa, Okla. before hitting venues across the U.S., including two sold out shows at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. You can find a full list of the band's upcoming tour dates via their official website.

13 John Prine Lyrics That Prove He Wrote Like No One Else