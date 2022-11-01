A new music festival is coming to Texas next year, and its inaugural lineup features some of country music's most prominent artists.

Zach Bryan and Tyler Childers are set to headline the Two Step Inn Festival, which will take place at San Gabriel Park in Georgetown, Texas, on April 15-16, 2023. Country heavyweights Wynonna Judd, Tanya Tucker and Midland are also on the bill, along with rising artists Priscilla Block and Hailey Whitters, influential R&B and gospel artist Mavis Staples, rapper T-Pain, as well as pop DJ and producer Diplo.

The festival also features appearances from a lengthy list of 90s country hitmakers, including Jo Dee Messina, Clay Walker, Travis Tritt, John Michael Montgomery, Diamond Rio, Lonestar, Pam Tillis, Little Texas and Shenendoah. Alt-country and Americana favorites Paul Cauthen, Nikki Lane, Charlie Robison and Kaitlin Butts are also part of the two-day lineup. Additional acts are expected to be announced in the weeks to come.

Fans can access a special limited presale beginning Friday, Nov. 4 at 10AM CT, with the general on-sale beginning at 12PM the same day. There are multiple ticketing options available, including single-day passes, two-day "Giddy Up" general admission passes, two-day "Saddle Up" VIP passes and "Big Hoss" platinum passes. Premium packages include a closer view of the stage, a full-service bar with beer, wine and cocktails for purchase, and access to air-conditioned restrooms.

You can find additional information on payment plans and ticketing options at the Two Step Inn Festival's official website.