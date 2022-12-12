Tyler Hubbard did his part to spread Christmas cheer in a very special way last week. The singer teamed up with First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF) and toy company Mattell to deliver 2,000 toys to children receiving treatment at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville.

The toys were delivered as part of the FRCR's Toy Express initiative, and they were brought to the hospital in police cars and firetrucks. Hubbard was joined by first responders and the foundation's president and CEO, Jillian Crane, as they brought toys and spent time with the children.

"It’s always an honor to visit the kids at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt,” Hubbard says of the initiative. “Thanks to Mattel and First Responders Children’s Foundation for making this happen for the kids. Spending time with the kids was so special, and I hope we brought some joy to these families this holiday season. This is truly what the holidays are all about."

A video shared from the event shows Hubbard personally delivering toys to children. He also traveled to the hospital's Seacrest Studio to spend more time with and perform for the kids and their families.

The toy delivery was also part of charitable endeavor, Parade of Trees, of which Hubbard is a participant. The initiative is a collaboration between Universal Music Group Nashville and Gaylord Opryland Resort. Alan Jackson, Keith Urban, Little Big Town and many more artists have also been involved.

"We are incredibly appreciative of Tyler Hubbard, First Responders Children’s Foundation, Universal Music Group Nashville and Gaylord Opryland Resort for their generosity and support of Monroe Carell during the holiday season,” notes Meg Rush, MD, MMHC, President of Monroe Carell. “The giving spirit of all involved is what makes our Nashville community such a special place and will go a long way to brighten a hospital stay for many children and families."