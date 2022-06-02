Unsettled Weather With Severe Storms Possible In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne office of the National Weather Service says residents of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle can expect unsettled weather and possibly some severe storms starting on Friday and going into early next week.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

Looks like unsettled weather is going to stay with us across southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle, beginning Friday and continuing into next week. We have a cold front that sags south into the area and becomes stationary near the Laramie Range. This front will meander east and west through the time, being the focusing mechanism for afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Looks like Friday afternoon/early evening could be a severe thunderstorm day. But really, this time of year, any of these days could see severe thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk area for severe thunderstorms Friday afternoon, for the southern Nebraska Panhandle, west to Cheyenne. Look for this area to expand over the next 24 hours or so. Keep an eye on the forecast each day!