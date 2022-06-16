NWS Cheyenne: Warm Weekend With Storms Possible

Storms with lightning, gusty winds, and potentially heavy rainfall are in the forecast for southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle over the weekend.

"A chance for showers and storms will return to the area, mainly in the higher terrain to start on Friday," the National Weather Service in Cheyenne said early Thursday morning.

"Scattered showers and storms will bring a chance for rainfall for most areas along and west of I-25 on Saturday," the NWS added. "Moisture spreads further east on Sunday, with isolated to scattered storms possible across the region."

The NWS says drier air will start to push in from the west on Monday, limiting the chance for precipitation to areas along and east of I-25.

