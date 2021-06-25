Upcoming Bridge Rehabilitation May Case Delays

A bridge rehabilitation project headed by the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Reiman Corp. may cause several delays this summer

The project focuses on a bridge over the Medicine Bow River on Wyoming Highway 487 near the town of Medicine Bow at about mile marker 4.01, along with a bridge over the Laramie River on U.S. Highway 30/287 near Bosler at about mile marker 310.66.

Crews have already begun mobilizing equipment and traffic control in both areas.

Motorists should stay alert and plan for delays.

This project is expected to be complete in fall 2021, though this is subject to change if the weather is inclement.