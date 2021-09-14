UPDATE: Virginia Dale Fire Near Fort Collins Now 25 Acres

Despite a rainy Monday night in Fort Collins, as of Tuesday morning, the wildfire burning near Virginia Dale has grown since the initial report on Monday afternoon.

According to Livermore Fire Protection District, the wildfire was first reported just before 1 p.m. on Monday. Larimer County Sheriff's Office tweeted that by 4 p.m., the fire burning west of Highway 287 near mile marker 381 had reached around three acres in size.

At 8:25 Tuesday morning, Larimer County Sheriff's Office reported that the fire had not grown overnight, but had reached around 25 acres. Authorities said that crews used night bucket airdrops in the area, and the fire is 25 percent contained.

Virginia Dale is a rural area approximately 35 miles north of Fort Collins city limits, as you approach the Wyoming border. Livermore Fire Protection District, Larimer County Sheriff's Office, Canyon Lakes Ranger RD, Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control and UC Health are on scene. Currently, there is no report of a cause, or related injuries or property damage.

Last year at this time, the Cameron Peak Fire was burning west of Fort Collins. The wildfire burned for over 100 days, and became Colorado's largest in history at more than 200,000 acres. Cameron Peak Fire destroyed 30,000 acres in Rocky Mountain National Park and 469 structures (of which, 244 were residential; 24 primary residences). You can see photos from last year's wildfire season in Northern Colorado, below.

2020 Cameron Peak Fire