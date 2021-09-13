Fire In Western Wyoming Continues To Grow With No Containment

A fire burning on the eastern slope of Wyoming's Wind River Mountains has grown to nearly 750 acres with no containment.

As of Sunday, 140 personnel are assigned to the 749-acres Sand Creek fire burning west of Lander on the Shoshone National Forest.

The fire was first reported on September 9 east of the Dickinson Park Guard Station in the Sand Creek Drainage.

Since then, the fire has grown to 749 acres.

According to InciWeb, the Wyoming Type 3 Incident Management Team 3 took command under the fire. Firefighters are working the fully suppress the fire "ensuring all actions reflect a commitment to incident personnel safety and public safety."

The fire is located in remote, rugged terrain.

Currently, the plan of attack is for aircraft to conduct multiple water drops on areas of heat within the fire and the fire's edge. Crews will use existing roads, trails and natural features to keep the fire footprint as small as practical.

Shoshone and Arapaho Fish and Game have issued road closures for the Moccasin Lake and Dickinson Park Road located within the Wind River Reservation.