No Growth On Crater Ridge Fire; Containment 52%

Containment on a fire burning in the Bighorn National Forest has grown to 52% as of Monday morning.

And firefighters say the Crater Ridge Fire hasn't grown since Friday. It's currently at 6,232 acres in size with 135 personnel currently assigned to the blaze.

Containment grew from 35% to 52% since Friday as a cold front moved through the area.

According to the federal incident management website InciWeb, rain and hail occurred over the fire on Sunday. Additionally, fire behavior was at a minimum on Saturday thanks to cooler temperatures and higher humidity.

On Monday, crews plan to seek out and attack isolated hot spots in order to increase the fire's containment. They will also continue suppression repair work along the fire's containment lines.

As for the weather, firefighters can expect mostly sunny and dry conditions. Forecasters also expect upslope winds of 6 to 10 mph with the occasional gust from 20 to 30 mph.

Stage 1 fire restrictions remain in effect both on the Bighorn National Forest and Sheridan County.