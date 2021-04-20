Utility Work to Cause Delays on E. Four Mile Today, Wednesday

Drivers may want to avoid E. Four Mile Road where it curves into N. College Drive today and Wednesday, as Black Hills Energy will be doing some utility work in the area.

Company spokeswoman Laurie Farkas says contractors will be pulling overhead electrical transmission lines across the road between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.

"Traffic along WYO 212/Four Mile Road should expect speed limit reductions and other potential delays through the area while this work is being completed," said Farkas.

"Obey all flaggers and posted signs and avoid distractions like cell phones through the work zone," she added.

Farkas says the slowing of traffic is necessary in order to ensure safety of motorists and workers.