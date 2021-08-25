Car Hits Power Pole In Cheyenne, Drivers Urged To Avoid Area

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area of West College Drive and Walterscheid Boulevard in Cheyenne as crews work to repair a power pole that was hit by a car earlier today.

That's according to Black Hills Energy spokeswoman Laurie Farkas. She said the collision happened around 4 p.m. Information on what injures, if any, were suffered by the driver were not immediately available.

Farkas also said that there may be some power outages experienced by Black Hills Energy customers in the Cheyenne area as crews replace the old pole with a new one.

But she did not immediately have a time frame for when that might happen or exactly which customers might experience the outages. Farkas said at 6 p.m. that the repairs are expected to take "several hours."

We will report further details on this story as they become available.