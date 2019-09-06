UW Celebrates New Engineering Education and Research Building

The University of Wyoming will celebrate the grand opening of the new $105 million Engineering Education and Research Building (EERB) on Friday, September 13, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour of the new facility. The free public event will be held inside the EERB at 1114 E. Bradley St., east of the Michael B. Enzi STEM Facility, at 11:30 AM.

UW says that the EERB is one of the most advanced and collaborative engineering learning facilities in the nation. The building, a key part of the Tier-1 Engineering Initiative, was made possible by private donations and investment by the Wyoming Legislature. The initiative is designed to promote engineering education, workforce training, and research relevant to the economic interest of Wyoming.

“The building’s impact stretches so far beyond Laramie and the university,” UW Board of Trustees Chairman David True said in a statement. “It’s a state facility and will do wonders for Wyoming.”

The EERB took over two years to construct and is one of the most ambitious construction projects in the university’s history. College of Engineering and Applied Science Dean Michael Pishko compliments the parties involved for helping ensure the building was completed within original budget parameters.

“We were very conscious of the enormous investment the state Legislature and people of Wyoming have made,” Pishko said. “This building was on budget, and we’re very proud of the fact we can demonstrate the significance of that responsibility to the stakeholders involved in the project.”

Source: University of Wyoming