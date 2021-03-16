UW Documentary, “Deer 139,” Premieres on March 20

After a year and a half on the film festival and screening circuit, the University of Wyoming’s 55-minute science, adventure and conservation documentary film, “Deer 139,” will premiere online on the spring equinox.

Viewers are invited to join the premiere on YouTube at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 20. A live question-and-answer session with the film’s team will follow the premiere at 7:55 p.m. via a Zoom webinar. Both events are free and open to the public.

The film will be freely available on YouTube to watch following the premiere event.

“Deer 139” tells the story of three women who brave the formidable migratory journey of a pregnant mule deer. The team hikes, packrafts and skis for 85 miles across western Wyoming and, along the way, they gain deeper understanding about the connection wild animals have to the landscapes they call home.