Every now and then, the college town gods shine down upon you and right now, they're shining pretty brightly on the city of Laramie, home to the University of Wyoming Cowboys!

Typically, when you think of rankings of the top schools for college towns in America, you might just write it off as something talking about the best party schools in the country, or the teams with the top sports teams or biggest fan followings. However, that is not the case in what our friends at WalletHub researched.

This particular study took into account things that are much more tangible such as cost of living while at school, academic and work opportunities that may be provided by the city and school, and of course a social environment to help students acclimate to the world outside of college. On a list of 415 college towns throughout the country, Laramie finished 23rd overall. That is impressive!

In the broader categories of 'Wallet Friendliness' and 'Social Environment', Laramie excelled by finishing in the top 50 for both at 34th and 50th, respectively. For 'Academic & Economic Opportunities', they were a little further down on the list at 188th, but keep in mind, that is still out of 415 college towns. Still in the top 200. Not too shabby.

Laramie also has the 4th lowest cost of education. And let's not forget to underscore where we finished on the list of 'small city' college towns. That of course has to do with population. In terms of those, Laramie finished 13th. These are certainly some results that can be appreciated by all Wyomingites.

Let's also not forget that Laramie's overall finish placed them ahead of college cities like Atlanta, Miami, and Clemson, just to name a few. Check out the map at the bottom to see where other cities ranked.

Well done, Laramie, and of course the University of Wyoming!

Source: WalletHub

