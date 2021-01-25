UW Food Share Pantry Food Drive on February 6

The University of Wyoming's Service, Leadership, and Community Engagement (SLCE) office will be holding a food drive for the UW Food Share Pantry on Saturday, February 6, from 1-5 pm.

The goal of the UW Food Share Pantry is to provide the UW community with access to healthy food.

UW volunteers will be in Simpson Plaza on campus to collect donations.

Face coverings are required while on campus, and donors in vehicles can enter the driveway at 13th Street and Ivinson Avenue, and continue to the cul-de-sac.

Preferred dry good donation items include starches, such as pasta and rice, cereal, and breakfast foods, including oatmeal.

Canned goods needed include meat, soup, and pasta sauce;

Snacks requested are granola bars and instant noodles; perishables needed include bread, fruit, and frozen meat.

Dairy products requested include condensed and powdered milk.

Personal hygiene products also will be accepted. Additionally, can openers are requested.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app