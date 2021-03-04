UW Aiding in Food Drive for Laramie Interfaith

The University of Wyoming's Service, Leadership, and Community Engagement (SLCE) office will be hosting a food drive for Laramie Interfaith on Saturday, March 13, from 9 am-5 pm.

The event is free and open to the public.

UW students, faculty and staff volunteers will be standing outside Ridley’s and Safeway grocery stores to collect donations for the Laramie Interfaith food pantry.

Suggested donation lists will be provided for customers who wish to purchase a few items to donate while they shop. All contributions will benefit Laramie Interfaith.

For more information about Laramie Interfaith, visit www.laramieinterfaith.org.