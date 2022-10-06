Join Laramie Police Department In A Food Drive

As if our police department isn't doing enough to help our community already. The Laramie Police Department is proud to participate in a Faith & Blue Food Drive to help Laramie Interfaith and Laramie Soup Kitchen fulfill their missions of helping our community.

National Faith & Blue Weekend aims to create safer and stronger communities by connecting law enforcement officers and the residents they protect and serve. National Faith & Blue Weekend consists of events that will occur in communities across the country and are designed to all happen on the same weekend, October 7-10. These activities are designed to facilitate law enforcement officers and the public getting to know one another and building mutual understanding.

For this year’s event, the Laramie Police Department, Albany County Sheriff's, University of Wyoming Police Department, Wyoming Highway Patrol, Laramie Police Department Foundation, Laramie Interfaith, and Laramie Soup Kitchen have come together to host a food drive. All the proceeds will be donated to Laramie Interfaith and Laramie Soup Kitchen.

The Event

Date : Monday, October 10

: Monday, October 10 Time : 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Location: First Christian Church (2130 Garfield St.)

Please stop by to donate some food and get to know some of your local law enforcement officers and the fine people from Laramie Interfaith and Laramie Soup Kitchen.

About Laramie Interfaith

Aimed to act as a central hub for providing Laramie residents with assistance, Laramie Interfaith was initially established three decades ago at the behest of Shirly Denham and Migon Hill. The nonprofit's mission is to provide a means for our community to help neighbors meet their basic needs. They provide both food and housing assistance to Albany County residents, as well as limited services to stranded travelers.

About Laramie Soup Kitchen

Laramie Soup Kitchen, Inc. is a nonprofit registered with the State of Wyoming. The nonprofit was established in 1983, by a group of local church women who were passionate about addressing hunger in Laramie. They started only serving 10-12 individuals daily, but 39 years later, they now serve an average of 82 people per day.

