UW Holding In-Person Events for New Students
The University of Wyoming has a number of in-person activities planned to welcome first-time and transfer students as it prepares for a traditional fall 2021 semester.
First-year students living in the residence halls will move in Thursday, Aug. 19, from 7 am-3 pm.
At 4 p.m. that same day, first-time students to UW and their family members will be welcomed to the university during Convocation 2021 at War Memorial Stadium.
Immediately following Convocation 2021, students, family members, faculty, and staff are invited to Washakie Dining Center and Fraternity/Sorority Mall for a celebratory Wyoming-themed dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Additional events are in planning for Cowboy Connect, which will conclude Sunday, Aug. 22.
