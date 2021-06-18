UW Presenting Series of One-Act Performances
The University of Wyoming Department of Theatre and Dance’s 2021 Snowy Range Summer Theatre season is open with its first public theater production since spring 2020.
David Ives’ evening of one-act plays, titled “All in the Timing,” runs June 24-26 and June 30-July 2 at 7:30 p.m., and July 3 at 2 p.m. in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Thrust Theatre.
Tickets cost $14 for the public; $10 for senior citizens; and $7 for students and children over age 5. For tickets and information, call (307) 766-6666.
The one-act plays are as follows:
- “Sure Thing”
- “Word, Words, Words”
- “The Universal Language”
- “Philip Glass Buys a Loaf of Bread”
- “The Philadelphia”
- “Variations on the Death of Trotsky”
“All in the Timing” is presented through special arrangements with Dramatists Play Service Inc. of New York City.
