UW’s Mike Borowczak to Give Presentation on Cybersecurity

Mike Borowczak, the founding director of the University of Wyoming's Cybersecurity Education and Research Center, is the presenter during a virtual seminar titled "Codebreaker," which is set to take place on Thursday, January 7, at 3:30 pm.

His presentation will explore the use of side channels of information as a way for attackers to make assumptions about a system, extract information, and interfere with its operation.

Borowczak holds a Ph.D. in computer science and engineering from the University of Cincinnati.

The presentation will be streamed live via the BlueJeans app: https://bluejeans.com/553519351?src=join_info.

