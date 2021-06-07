UW’s Top 50 football players: No. 50

LARAMIE -- During this summer series we are going to countdown the Top 50 football players in Wyoming history.

The rules are simple: What was the player's impact while in Laramie? That means NFL stats, draft status or any other accolade earned outside of UW is irrelevant when it comes to this list.

Get our free mobile app

This isn't a one-man job. This task called for a panel of experts. Joining me is Robert Gagliardi, Jared Newland, Ryan Thorburn and Kevin McKinney. We all compiled our own list of 50 and let computer averages do the work. Think BCS -- only we hope this catalog is more fair.

Don't agree with a selection? Feel free to sound off on our Twitter page @7220sports.

Devin Moore

Running back, 2005-08, Indianapolis, Indiana

Here's why: You might be asking yourself how in the world the Cowboys' former all-time rushing leader finds himself at No. 50 on this list. You might just have a point.

My rebuttal -- There have a been a ton of great Wyoming football players. This should just show how rich this program has been with talent.

Until a guy named Brian Hill came around, Moore was the standard at the running back spot, surpassing Ryan Christopherson with 2,963 rushing yards during his four-year stay in Laramie. You know what makes that number even more impressive? Fellow ball carrier Wynel Seldon -- during that same time frame -- actually had 83 more carries.

This guy was truly explosive. The lightning to Seldon's thunder in Joe Glenn's offensive scheme.

Let's be real, quarterback play wasn't exactly a strength during this time period. Defenses knew who was getting the ball more times than not. They still couldn't stop it.

Moore's biggest day came during his senior season when he gashed San Diego State to the tune of 234 yards rushing on just 24 carries. Moore also scored three touchdowns in that 35-10 beatdown of the Aztecs. That's still tied for the sixth-best rushing day in school history.

You probably also recall a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the 2007 Border War against Colorado State. Moore faked a reverse and few right down the field untouched. Do yourself a favor and watch that one right HERE.

Moore was named First-Team All-Mountain West as a senior.

Tucker's take: As mentioned above, Wyoming's passing offense in those days, well, it was downright offensive. These teams didn't score much. In fact, during Moore's senior season, the Cowboys averaged 12.7 points per game. Yes, that was dead last in America.

Moore's teams never made it to a bowl. They never reached more than six wins. However, these guys somehow, someway managed to go into Knoxville and knock off Tennessee. They also beat Ole Miss -- twice (Moore was a part of the second one). Remember that beatdown of Virginia in Laramie in 2007? They should've taken care of the Cavaliers twice. A missed extra point in overtime a year prior in Charlottesville ruined those plans.

When I think of Moore, the first thing that comes to mind is speed. His legs were always going a million miles per hour. He was fun to watch and a true change-of-pace back coupled with Seldon. He could break the big one, but he wasn't afraid to run between the tackles either. He could catch out of the backfield, too, as well as return kicks. Moore was a great player. It's just too bad Wyoming had zero balance on offense in those days.

How the panel voted: Cody Tucker (36), Robert Gagliardi (NR), Jared Newland (40), Ryan Thorburn (NR), Kevin McKinney (NR)

Cody Tucker: Brand Manger and creator of 7220sports.com. Tucker has covered the Cowboys since June of 2019, but was a season-ticket holder for nearly three decades. Tucker has also covered Michigan State University Athletics for the Lansing State Journal and Detroit Free Press and the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins during his 10-year journalism career

Robert Gagliardi: Former sports editor and University of Wyoming beat reporter for WyoSports. Gagliardi covered the Cowboys from more than a quarter century. He also covered the team at the Branding Iron, the UW student newspaper. Gagliardi also co-authored the book: The Border War: The Bronze Boot Rivalry Between Colorado State and Wyoming

Jared Newland: Currently the local sales manager for Townsquare Media SE Wyoming, Newland worked with and around Wyoming athletics for 20 years, starting as a student athletic trainer in 1990. Newland has also served in the Sports Information Office, the Cowboy Joe Club, Wyoming Sports Properties and was a UW Athletics Hall of Fame Committee Member from 2002-14.

Ryan Thorburn: Currently covering the Oregon Ducks for The Register-Guard, Thorburn also covered the Cowboys in the early and mid-90's for the Branding Iron and Casper Star Tribune. He has also written four books about Wyoming Athletics: The Border War: The Bronze Boot Rivalry Between Colorado State and Wyoming, Cowboy Up: Kenny Sailors, The Jump Shot and Wyoming’s Championship Basketball History, Lost Cowboys: The Story of Bud Daniel and Wyoming Baseball and Black 14: The Rise, Fall and Rebirth of Wyoming Football

Kevin McKinney: Currently the senior associate athletics director for external affairs at the University of Wyoming, McKinney also serves as the radio color commentator for Wyoming football and men's basketball. McKinney has been involved with UW Athletics in some capacity since 1972. He was also inducted into the Wyoming Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2015.