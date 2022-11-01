Wyoming’s Cent$ible Nutrition Program (CNP) welcomes Megan McGuffey Skinner as assistant director, according to a release.

CNP is a hands-on cooking, nutrition, and physical activity program that serves income-qualifying families across the state.

A Wyoming native, McGuffey Skinner first became involved in the program as a student at the University of Wyoming College of Agriculture, Life Sciences, and Natural Resources. From 2015-2018, she served as the manager of CNP before moving on to become director of the UW Didactic Program in Nutrition and Dietetics (DPND).

“I care a lot about what the program does for the people of Wyoming. I believe that having access to nourishing food is a basic human right and that education is a powerful tool. CNP focuses on both—increasing food access and teaching people how to make the best food choices for themselves and their families,” McGuffey Skinner says.

A registered dietitian, she earned a B.S. in dietetics from UW in 2010, then completed a dietetic internship at the Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine. In 2014, she received a master’s degree in health science with an emphasis on health promotion from Boise State University.

“We are excited to have her back on our team as she is a huge asset and complements our state team well,” comments CNP Director Mindy Meuli.

McGuffey Skinner officially assumed her new role on November 1. As assistant director, she works with the state office in Laramie to help provide training and support for CNP educators across Wyoming.

“Megan is a team player and collaborator,” Meuli notes. “She likes to be an observer to gather information and asks for input from others when making decisions.”

In addition to her work with CNP and the UW Dietetics program, McGuffey Skinner is working on her Ph.D. in the UW Biomedical Sciences Program with a concentration in public health and community nutrition.

Her research involves case studies on community food projects developed and implemented by CNP educators and community partners.

About Cent$ible Nutrition (CNP)

Wyoming’s Cent$ible Nutrition Program serves people with limited resources through nutrition education and local partnerships that help make the healthy choice the easy choice. CNP is funded by the USDA Supplemental Nutrition Program and the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program. CNP is available in every Wyoming county as well as the Wind River Indian Reservation and offers both in-person and online classes. Programming is free to those whose income qualifies.

