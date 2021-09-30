UW Hosting Harvard Professor For New Program

The University of Wyoming will be hosting Danielle Allen, Harvard University’s James Bryant Conant University Professor, as the guest speaker for the launching of the new Democracy Laboratory.

Allen’s American democracy talk will be presented through Zoom at 5:30 pm on Tuesday, October 5, as part of the Wyoming Institute for Humanities Research’s guest speaker series.

Allen is the author of “Our Declaration: A Reading of the Declaration of Independence in Defense of Equality.”

The event is free and open to the public. To register, click here.

The Democracy Lab is a new project from the Wyoming Institute for Humanities Research and is funded, in part, by UW’s Grand Challenges initiative.

Allen is a political theorist who has published broadly in democratic theory, political sociology, and the history of political thought. She is the recipient of the 2020 John W. Kluge Prize for Achievement in the Study of Humanity, an award administered by the Library of Congress that recognizes work in disciplines not covered by the Nobel Prizes.