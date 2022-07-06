Video of Wyoming Bear Finding GoPro Camera is Going Viral

GoPro technology has become so fascinating that not even black bears can stay away! What happens when a black bear finds a GoPro camera? It records all the bear things that a bear does apparently. A recent video is going viral after a black bear somehow, not only gained possession of a GoPro video camera, but also made its very own home video on it.

Bears are smart. There's no question about that. They have fantastic senses as well. In fact, their sense of smell is roughly about 2,100 times greater than that of a human. When we are able to safely see them in their habitat, the things they do are often humorous. Recently, there was a even a video of a bear giving a high five to someone in a car while they were in traffic. But apparently, bears even know how to operate GoPro video cameras better than most humans.

Whiskey Riff reported that a black bear from Wyoming came upon a lost GoPro camera and figured out a way to record itself in its encounter with the camera. The bear is seen in the video at first with the camera in its mouth and then looks straight into it more than a few times. The black bear was playing with its toy in the snow for a matter of minutes, chewing on it a few times, all while it was recording. It seems to be quite the home movie for the bear.

The GoPro camera would be found months later, of course, with a dead battery. The person who found it charged it up to see what might be on it:

This GoPro had been sitting in the snow for a long time. When I finally found it, I charged it up and couldn’t believe what I saw...After four months of it sitting there, a big old black bear found it and not only managed to turn it on but also started recording himself playing with it. Hands down the craziest thing I’ve seen.

You can definitely appreciate the curious black bear's antics in the video as it's able to work the camera. In fact, it holds the camera with its paws steadier than most. The bear definitely welcomed the idea of being on video even if it likely didn't realize it. Even so, this Wyoming bear seems like it's ready to be a star.

