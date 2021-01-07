Video Shows Idaho Apparently Has Amazingly Synchronized Deer

Things are a little different in Idaho. We know and appreciate this about our western neighbors. That point has been driven home by a new video that shows some amazingly synchronized deer.

This happened in Boise. You really need to see this for yourself. It's five mule deer that really are in step with each other.

The person who captured the video agrees with the in sync timing thing.

Five mule deer were seen hopping down my street. I ran out to film it and caught them bounding along in perfect timing.

With a little research, I found out this is not an isolated incident.

Then, there's this.

Just in case you thought 2021 wasn't gonna be weird, think again. The deer will make sure of it.

