Walker Hayes flew to the top of the charts in the summer of 2021 with the release of his viral tune, "Fancy Like." The song details a country version of a "fancy" date night, which inherently includes a trip Applebee's. Not only did the song spur a social media craze with a TikTok dance trend, but it also prompted the restaurant to bring back their previously-discontinued Oreo Shake.

Applebee's even began using "Fancy Like" in their commercials following the song's success.

Since the release of the song, Hayes has formed a relationship with the restaurant chain (they rewarded him with a Gold Card), and in a recent interview with KMLE's Gunnar & Cheyenne, he hunts at further expansion of their partnership. This expansion may include opening a "Fancy Like"-themed Applebee's in downtown Nashville, nestled among the town's legendary honky-tonks.

"There's talks of us for real opening one down on Broadway in Nashville," Hayes dishes. "A 'Fancy Like' Applebee's."

The singer didn't go far into detail about the proposed plan, but it sounds to be a serious endeavor that is currently in the works.

Although Hayes will forever be loyal to Applebee's — he says it's his No. 1 restaurant — his latest single, "Y'all Life," does name-drop Olive Garden. In the song, Hayes sings, "And them high school kids traveling like James Harden / In them white limousines to the Olive Garden."

According to Hayes, Applebee's wasn't too happy about the mention of another restaurant, but it doesn't seem to be slowing down development of the potential new establishment in Music City.

"I got a little slap on the wrist from Applebee's," Hayes says. "I love Applebee's, and they are my No. 1 restaurant, but we snuck an Olive Garden in this song, because that's where we went for prom night. We didn't go to Applebee's, we went to Olive Garden. I don't know, it just seemed a little fancier."

"Applebee's was like, 'Dude they're our competitor!' and I was like, 'Man, I'm not in the restaurant business. I just tell the truth,'" he continues.

"Y'all Life" was released as Hayes' new single on July 15. It features a sample of Nelly's "Country Grammar," and Hayes also spilled to the radio hosts that he won't be surprised if the rapper joins him on an upcoming version of the tune.

"I'm sure there will be a version of the song featuring him the foreseeable future," he says.