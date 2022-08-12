What a week! Is it just me or did this week go by so fast? I am so ready to chill and do some fun stuffs! Luckily for us, Laramie has quite the lineup this weekend, from xx to xx. All you have to do is keep on reading this and choose which one to go to!

Friday, August 12

Cowboy Summer Movie Series

Watch Remember the Titans at War Memorial Stadium.

7:30 p.m. Where: War Memorial Stadium, Gate 3 (E Grand Ave & N 22nd St, Laramie, WY)

Free More Information: Click here

Tom Horn Days (Friday to Sunday!)

Celebrate rich cowboy history and heritage with Tom Horn Days!

Where: 1515 Two Rivers Road, Bosler, WY 82051

Various More Information: Click here

Downtown Laramie Farmers Market

Shop local vendors and enjoy live music at the Downtown Laramie Farmer's Market.

3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Where: Downtown Laramie (320 S. 1st St. Laramie, WY

Varies More Information: Click here

Dust, Light, Dust

Learn about stars' fascinating life cycles.

8 p.m. Where: University of Wyoming Planetarium

$5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE More Information: Click here

Saturday, August 13

Greet the Dawn Hike

Start your Saturday with a hike at Curt Gowdy.

6 a.m. to 7 a.m. Where: Curt Gowdy State Park (1264 Happy Jack Rd., Cheyenne, WY 82009)

$7 per vehicle More Information: Click here

Med Bow Rail Marathon and Half Marathon

Join Friends of the Medicine Bow Rail Trail for a marathon at Medicine Bow!

Full marathon starts at 7 a.m., half marathon starts at 8 a.m. Where: Medicine Bow Rail Trail, Medicine Bow National Forest

Marathon: $75/person, Half Marathon: $50/person More Information: Click here

Lemonade Day 2022!

Refresh yourself with some yummy lemonade.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: 37 various stands across Laramie! Check out their locations here: https://lemonadeday.org/laramie/stands-map

Varies More Information: Click here

Summer Art & Music Thing

Enjoy art, food, and live music at Laramie's Historic Railroad Depot.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Historic Laramie Union Pacific Train Depot (600 S. 1st St. Laramie, WY)

Free More Information: Click here

18th Annual WYCO Volunteer Fire Department Fundraiser

Join WYCO Volunteer Fire Department for some great food and fundraising for a good cause!

11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where: 3987 Wyo Hwy 230, Laramie, WY

Varies More Information: Click here

From Earth to the Universe

Join the University of Wyoming Planetarium for a beautiful planetarium film!

2 p.m. Where: University of Wyoming Planetarium

$5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE More Information: Click here

Danno from Wyo at the Bear Bottom Bar and Grill

Join Wyoming's Danno for some great music!

4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Where: Bear Bottom Bar and Grill (2760 Hwy. 130, Centennial, WY 82055)

Varies More Information: Click here

Wyoming Skies

Learn about what is going on in our night sky!

8 p.m. Where: University of Wyoming Planetarium

$5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE More Information: Click here

Sunday, August 14

Sunday Jazz at the Bear Bottom Bar and Grill

Time for some fun Sunday Jazz!