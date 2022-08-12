Everything Happening This Weekend in Laramie
What a week! Is it just me or did this week go by so fast? I am so ready to chill and do some fun stuffs! Luckily for us, Laramie has quite the lineup this weekend, from xx to xx. All you have to do is keep on reading this and choose which one to go to!
Friday, August 12
Cowboy Summer Movie Series
Watch Remember the Titans at War Memorial Stadium.
- When: 7:30 p.m.
- Where: War Memorial Stadium, Gate 3 (E Grand Ave & N 22nd St, Laramie, WY)
- Cost: Free
- More Information: Click here
Tom Horn Days (Friday to Sunday!)
Celebrate rich cowboy history and heritage with Tom Horn Days!
- When:
- Friday: 12 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.
- Sunday: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Where: 1515 Two Rivers Road, Bosler, WY 82051
- Cost: Various
- More Information: Click here
Downtown Laramie Farmers Market
Shop local vendors and enjoy live music at the Downtown Laramie Farmer's Market.
- When: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Laramie (320 S. 1st St. Laramie, WY
- Cost: Varies
- More Information: Click here
Dust, Light, Dust
Learn about stars' fascinating life cycles.
- When: 8 p.m.
- Where: University of Wyoming Planetarium
- Cost: $5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE
- More Information: Click here
Saturday, August 13
Greet the Dawn Hike
Start your Saturday with a hike at Curt Gowdy.
- When: 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.
- Where: Curt Gowdy State Park (1264 Happy Jack Rd., Cheyenne, WY 82009)
- Cost: $7 per vehicle
- More Information: Click here
Med Bow Rail Marathon and Half Marathon
Join Friends of the Medicine Bow Rail Trail for a marathon at Medicine Bow!
- When: Full marathon starts at 7 a.m., half marathon starts at 8 a.m.
- Where: Medicine Bow Rail Trail, Medicine Bow National Forest
- Cost: Marathon: $75/person, Half Marathon: $50/person
- More Information: Click here
Lemonade Day 2022!
Refresh yourself with some yummy lemonade.
- When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: 37 various stands across Laramie! Check out their locations here: https://lemonadeday.org/laramie/stands-map
- Cost: Varies
- More Information: Click here
Summer Art & Music Thing
Enjoy art, food, and live music at Laramie's Historic Railroad Depot.
- When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: Historic Laramie Union Pacific Train Depot (600 S. 1st St. Laramie, WY)
- Cost: Free
- More Information: Click here
18th Annual WYCO Volunteer Fire Department Fundraiser
Join WYCO Volunteer Fire Department for some great food and fundraising for a good cause!
- When: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Where: 3987 Wyo Hwy 230, Laramie, WY
- Cost: Varies
- More Information: Click here
From Earth to the Universe
Join the University of Wyoming Planetarium for a beautiful planetarium film!
- When: 2 p.m.
- Where: University of Wyoming Planetarium
- Cost: $5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE
- More Information: Click here
Danno from Wyo at the Bear Bottom Bar and Grill
Join Wyoming's Danno for some great music!
- When: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Where: Bear Bottom Bar and Grill (2760 Hwy. 130, Centennial, WY 82055)
- Cost: Varies
- More Information: Click here
Wyoming Skies
Learn about what is going on in our night sky!
- When: 8 p.m.
- Where: University of Wyoming Planetarium
- Cost: $5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE
- More Information: Click here
Sunday, August 14
Sunday Jazz at the Bear Bottom Bar and Grill
Time for some fun Sunday Jazz!
- When: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: Bear Bottom Bar and Grill, 2760 Hwy. 130, Centennial, WY 82055
- Cost: Varies
- More Information: Click here