If you've ever daydreamed about what life might be like on a southeastern Wyoming ranch, wonder no more. There are pics and video of one such place that sits near the southern end of the Laramie Mountain Range in Albany County.

I saw pics and video that were just shared of the West Fork Ranch at 28 Blazing Star Way, Tie Siding, Wyoming. This is a real working horse ranch that's located southeast of Laramie. Tons of wildlife like deer and elk are often seen here.

See Inside the West Fork Ranch Near the Laramie Mountain Range

Hayden Outdoors also shared video of this epic ranch.

One interesting aspect of this property is it's on-the-grid, but has off-the-grid capabilities with solar power and other means of being self-sustaining according to the listing. Here are some specifics they shared:

The home is on grid but also offers off grid capabilities and possible net neutral energy usage. It is equipped with a 6000 watt solar power panel system along with two passive solar rooms, with both wood burning and propane stoves and a forced air furnace that provide all the electricity and heat needed throughout the year.

The current asking price as of this writing is $1.1 million. With those views of the Laramie Mountain Range and the seclusion of this property, I can understand why.

