‘WandaVision’ Most Likely Won’t Get A Second Season

Marvel producer Nate Moore has suggested that WandaVision won't be getting a second season. In a recent interview with IndieWire, he shared his reasoning behind why the popular Disney+ show should end after Season 1.

“I think WandaVision is a show you can only do once. She can’t go back into that reality," said Moore."That is such a complete arc of what that character can do and what that story wanted to do."

While Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) could certainly use her growing chaos magic powers to create another hex, it wouldn't make sense for her character's emotional journey if she did so. At the end of WandaVision, we see her come to terms with the immense amount of suffering she's caused the captives of Westview. She says goodbye to Vision (Paul Bettany) and her children in a heartbreaking moment that provided closure to her loss. Simply whipping up another reality where she could live out her dreams would be a step backwards.

However, Moore feels a different Marvel series on Disney+, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, has the potential for multiple seasons. "Falcon and Winter Soldier is really about dealing with, to me, the legacy of what a superhero is, through the lens of Captain America and his shield, but ultimately through the lens of all these different characters,” he explained. "And that’s a story I think you can revisit in subsequent seasons because it’s an evergreen story. It’s a conversation."

Even though WandaVision will most likely forego a second season, the Scarlet Witch’s involvement in Phase Four of the MCU has only just begun. She's already set up to have a significant role in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which arrives on March 25, 2022.

