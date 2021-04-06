WATCH: Cheyenne Mayor Goes to Work Patching Potholes

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins on Thursday got a taste of what city crews deal with when he joined Street and Alley Manager Randy Hickman to patch potholes.

Collins and Hickman filled a concrete pothole at the intersection of W. 20th Street and Pioneer Avenue and numerous asphalt potholes along Snyder Avenue on the south side.

"For the concrete they have a special bag of mix that bonds with the concrete and makes for a stable patch," said Collins. "It was fascinating to watch the mix work."

Get our free mobile app

"For asphalt, we have two treatments," Collins added. "Our cold mix that comes from our patch truck, and a bag product called Unique Patch Material (UPM) Winter Blend Cold Mix that our testing showed works great in Cheyenne."

Collins encourages residents who see a pothole to report it by visiting www.cheyennecity.org/reportaconcern.