WATCH: Cheyenne Mayor Goes to Work Patching Potholes
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins on Thursday got a taste of what city crews deal with when he joined Street and Alley Manager Randy Hickman to patch potholes.
Collins and Hickman filled a concrete pothole at the intersection of W. 20th Street and Pioneer Avenue and numerous asphalt potholes along Snyder Avenue on the south side.
"For the concrete they have a special bag of mix that bonds with the concrete and makes for a stable patch," said Collins. "It was fascinating to watch the mix work."
"For asphalt, we have two treatments," Collins added. "Our cold mix that comes from our patch truck, and a bag product called Unique Patch Material (UPM) Winter Blend Cold Mix that our testing showed works great in Cheyenne."
Collins encourages residents who see a pothole to report it by visiting www.cheyennecity.org/reportaconcern.