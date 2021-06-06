You Can Report Potholes In Cheyenne Online
The City of Cheyenne is reminding residents that potholes can be reported online.
The city posted the following on its Facebook page this weekend:
READ ON: The Occupations That Employ The Most People in Wyoming
Jobs, you'll spend about a third of your life at one. Yep, thirty percent of the average human's life is spent working at a job. So, what are people doing to get that check, and where are they doing it?
The folks at CareerOneStop (sponsored by the U.S. Department of Labor) dug into the number and came up with the list of the occupations that employed the most people in Wyoming (according to 2018 numbers). There's a good chance that you or someone you know works in one of these fields.