The long-awaited day is finally here. It’s time to play football. Laramie High School makes its 2021 season debut at home versus Sheridan.

The Paul Ronga era of Plainsmen football is here. LHS plays the third-ranked Broncs at 6 p.m. on Friday at Deti Stadium.

KOWB will provide live coverage of every Laramie Plainsmen game. You can listen for free on the radio (AM 1290), anywhere with the KOWB app, online, and even through smart speakers. We don’t charge you for our broadcast. David Settle and Aaron Lozano will call the game. The broadcast starts at 5 p.m.

Laramie has struggled the last two seasons with just three wins over that span. Now, they’re trying to start a new chapter. Enter Coach Ronga. He was hired in March 2021 to try to turn the program around.

KOWB’s David Settle talked with Coach Ronga about the first game. Ronga discussed their preparation, how pleased he is with the team’s progress, taking on Sheridan in their opener, and more. Watch that in the video interview above.

The Plainsmen return just two starters on offense and three on defense. Two of them, captain Grahm Jaques and two-year lineman Paul Crater won’t play due to injury. There are more players out due to injury, as well.

Sheridan went 7-4 last year and lost in the semis to eventual state champion Cheyenne East. The Broncs are led by fourth-year head coach Jeff Mowry. Sheridan returns one all-state player in Carter McComb. A few other starters are back including lineman Chris Larson. Other players with lots of game experience are Michael Greer, Texas Tanner, Colson Coon, and Brock Steel.

The Broncs were 4A’s top rushing team a year ago and had the No. 1 overall team defense.

It’s an understatement to say this will be a challenge to begin the Paul Ronga era.

It’s Laramie versus Sheridan for the 84th time on the gridiron. The Plainsmen lead the series 43-40.

The game starts at 6 p.m. at Deti Stadium in Laramie.