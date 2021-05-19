WATCH: Grizzly 399 and Cubs Stop Traffic at the Grand Tetons

Right about now is the perfect time to visit the Grand Tetons, especially if you're hoping to catch a glance of Grizzly 399 and her cubs.

Since awakening from hibernation near the end of April 2021, the famous grizzly bear and her four cubs have been spotted several times in and around the Grand Tetons. The latest video was posted to the official NBC Montana Facebook page on Tuesday, May 18th, 2021 and features one of her cubs adorably taking out an orange cone while stopping traffic.

NBC Montana thanked Toni Flanagin Presley for taking and sharing the footage in the caption and also included a very powerful reminder that the video was taken at a safe distance.

That last part hasn't always been the case when it comes to tourists and wildlife at our nation's state parks over the course of the last few weeks (or period in the last few years). There have already been several close calls, near misses and even a few injuries. Considering how close we are to the beginning of the traveling season, it's almost scary how many incidents have happened.

Here's to hoping we get to enjoy many more safe distance videos of Grizzly 399 and her cute little cubs in the weeks and months to come.