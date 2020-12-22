Watch How Neighbors Built a Fence to Overcome the Pandemic

This is an absolutely brilliant idea. Two neighbors knew they couldn't get together like they used to during the pandemic so they built a special fence to maintain their closeness safely.

Look at what these two families in Texas did. It's simple, but also amazing.

Here's what they had to say about it in the video share on YouTube:

We decided to work with our neighbors on a project that would keep us close and have fun enjoying the beautiful weather outside and really brought us closer together.

I have to wonder how many in our area would be willing to consider doing something like this? What they have created is an instant picnic/meeting table with their neighbors where they can maintain the 6 foot distance while also remaining neighborly.

Would you be willing to share a fence space with a neighbor or do you have a better idea to remain close to those you care about?

